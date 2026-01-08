Left Menu

Rathour appointed Sri Lanka batting coach for T20 World Cup

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:09 IST
Rathour appointed Sri Lanka batting coach for T20 World Cup
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour was on Thursday appointed Sri Lanka's batting coach for the T20 World Cup beginning February 7.

The World Cup would be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

''Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of former India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour as the Batting Coach of the Sri Lanka National Team.

''He has been appointed on a consultancy basis, with a primary focus on the team's preparation for the ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2026,'' Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Rathour will assume charge on January 18 and will remain with the team until March 10.

Rathour is also a former India international who represented the country in six Tests and seven ODIs.

The 56-year-old served as the India batting coach from September 2019 to July 2024. He is a BCCI level 3 coach.

In the IPL, he is part of Rajasthan Royals' support staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Farmers block highways across Greece in protest over rising costs, EU trade deal

Farmers block highways across Greece in protest over rising costs, EU trade ...

 Global
2
Sebi revamps stockbrokers rule to ease compliance, push ease of doing biz

Sebi revamps stockbrokers rule to ease compliance, push ease of doing biz

 India
3
Punjab CM Mann requests Akal Takht to allow live telecast of his appearance before it on Jan 15

Punjab CM Mann requests Akal Takht to allow live telecast of his appearance ...

 India
4
Trump 'greenlit' bill that could impose high tariffs on China, India for buying Russian oil: Senator

Trump 'greenlit' bill that could impose high tariffs on China, India for buy...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026