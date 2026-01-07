Left Menu

Varun Dhawan Prioritizes Daughter's Privacy Over Social Media Glamour

Actor Varun Dhawan emphasizes that sharing his daughter Lara’s face on social media should be a decision left to her. During a Q&A, he stated that her presence on social platforms should be her choice, not his. Dhawan's next film, 'Border 2', releases in January 2024.

Updated: 07-01-2026 12:50 IST
  India

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has made it clear that he won't be sharing photos of his daughter, Lara, on social media. The actor emphasized that the decision should be Lara's own when she grows up.

During a recent Q&A session on his social media platform, Dhawan responded to a fan's inquiry about revealing his daughter's face online. He firmly stated that he believes in leaving such decisions up to his child.

Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed Lara in June 2024. Despite sharing family moments online, Dhawan has consistently hidden Lara's face. His upcoming film, 'Border 2', directed by Anurag Singh, is set to hit theaters in January 2024.

