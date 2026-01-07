Varun Dhawan Prioritizes Daughter's Privacy Over Social Media Glamour

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has made it clear that he won't be sharing photos of his daughter, Lara, on social media. The actor emphasized that the decision should be Lara's own when she grows up.

During a recent Q&A session on his social media platform, Dhawan responded to a fan's inquiry about revealing his daughter's face online. He firmly stated that he believes in leaving such decisions up to his child.

Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed Lara in June 2024. Despite sharing family moments online, Dhawan has consistently hidden Lara's face. His upcoming film, 'Border 2', directed by Anurag Singh, is set to hit theaters in January 2024.