Rediscovering Life's Simple Joys: Arjun Rampal Leads Gulab's Campaign

In a fast-paced world, Gulab debuts its latest campaign, 'The Good Side of Life,' fronted by actor Arjun Rampal. This initiative calls for a return to intention in daily rituals, centering around Gulab's cold-pressed oils.

Eschewing performance metrics, the campaign highlights everyday moments as sources of joy, affirming Gulab's standing as a staple in modern kitchens by weaving traditional practices into contemporary life.

The campaign's narrative, deeply rooted in India's culinary heritage, seeks to present Gulab as a seamless addition to modern living by featuring Rampal's authentic engagement, and promoting the virtues of mindful consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)