Rediscovering Life's Simple Joys: Arjun Rampal Leads Gulab's Campaign

Gulab's new campaign, 'The Good Side of Life,' featuring actor Arjun Rampal, emphasizes mindful living through its cold-pressed oils. The campaign, rooted in purity and tradition, invites consumers to find joy in everyday rituals, aligning the brand's legacy with modern lifestyles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a fast-paced world, Gulab debuts its latest campaign, 'The Good Side of Life,' fronted by actor Arjun Rampal. This initiative calls for a return to intention in daily rituals, centering around Gulab's cold-pressed oils.

Eschewing performance metrics, the campaign highlights everyday moments as sources of joy, affirming Gulab's standing as a staple in modern kitchens by weaving traditional practices into contemporary life.

The campaign's narrative, deeply rooted in India's culinary heritage, seeks to present Gulab as a seamless addition to modern living by featuring Rampal's authentic engagement, and promoting the virtues of mindful consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

