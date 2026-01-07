Rediscovering Life's Simple Joys: Arjun Rampal Leads Gulab's Campaign
Gulab's new campaign, 'The Good Side of Life,' featuring actor Arjun Rampal, emphasizes mindful living through its cold-pressed oils. The campaign, rooted in purity and tradition, invites consumers to find joy in everyday rituals, aligning the brand's legacy with modern lifestyles.
In a fast-paced world, Gulab debuts its latest campaign, 'The Good Side of Life,' fronted by actor Arjun Rampal. This initiative calls for a return to intention in daily rituals, centering around Gulab's cold-pressed oils.
Eschewing performance metrics, the campaign highlights everyday moments as sources of joy, affirming Gulab's standing as a staple in modern kitchens by weaving traditional practices into contemporary life.
The campaign's narrative, deeply rooted in India's culinary heritage, seeks to present Gulab as a seamless addition to modern living by featuring Rampal's authentic engagement, and promoting the virtues of mindful consumption.
