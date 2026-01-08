Left Menu

Bridget Stokes to direct 'Zugzwang', Christina Elmore comes on board as lead

Emmy-winning director Bridget Stokes is all set to direct a genre-bending detective story 'Zugzwang'.

Bridget Stokes (Image source: Instagram@murphystokes). Image Credit: ANI
Emmy-winning director Bridget Stokes is all set to direct a genre-bending detective story 'Zugzwang'. In 2022, Stokes made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy for directing a variety series, recognized for her work on HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, created by Robin Thede.

Now, Stokes wrote and will direct the fantasy-noir, which centers on a private detective named Lady who, the logline explains, "takes on a risky case in hopes of redemption, only to find herself pulled into an ever-expanding world of corruption," as per Variety. Christina Elmore has come on board as a lead. The project will also feature Hannah Love Lanier ("Lioness"), Kathreen Khavari ("This Is Spinal Tap 2") and Angel Laketa Moore ("A Black Lady Sketch Show").

"'Zugzwang' is a story about confronting the parts of ourselves we've buried in order to survive," Stokes said in a statement announcing the project. "Lady's journey is both thrilling and deeply human -- an exploration of what happens when we finally stop fighting the universe and learn how to dance with it instead." (ANI)

