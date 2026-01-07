Farewell to a Legend: Brigitte Bardot's Final Tribute

Crowds gathered in Saint-Tropez on Wednesday to pay their last respects to iconic French actress Brigitte Bardot, who passed away last month at the age of 91. Her funeral, held at the Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption church, was broadcast live by French news channels.

Bardot rose to fame in her early 20s, captivating audiences as a symbol of liberated femininity in 1950s France. Known for her passionate advocacy for animal rights, her political leanings shifted to the far-right, drawing controversy and legal issues.

The funeral service was attended by prominent figures including far-right leader Marine Le Pen and equality minister Aurore Berge. After the ceremony, Bardot was buried privately, leaving a mixed legacy as a celebrated cultural icon and outspoken activist.

(With inputs from agencies.)