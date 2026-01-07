Farewell to a Legend: Brigitte Bardot's Final Tribute
Brigitte Bardot, the iconic French actress and ardent animal rights activist, was laid to rest in Saint-Tropez. Known for her roles in transformative films of the 1950s and 60s and her controversial political views, her funeral was attended by notable figures, reflecting her lasting impact on French culture.
Crowds gathered in Saint-Tropez on Wednesday to pay their last respects to iconic French actress Brigitte Bardot, who passed away last month at the age of 91. Her funeral, held at the Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption church, was broadcast live by French news channels.
Bardot rose to fame in her early 20s, captivating audiences as a symbol of liberated femininity in 1950s France. Known for her passionate advocacy for animal rights, her political leanings shifted to the far-right, drawing controversy and legal issues.
The funeral service was attended by prominent figures including far-right leader Marine Le Pen and equality minister Aurore Berge. After the ceremony, Bardot was buried privately, leaving a mixed legacy as a celebrated cultural icon and outspoken activist.
