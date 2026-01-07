Left Menu

Farewell to a Legend: Brigitte Bardot's Final Tribute

Brigitte Bardot, the iconic French actress and ardent animal rights activist, was laid to rest in Saint-Tropez. Known for her roles in transformative films of the 1950s and 60s and her controversial political views, her funeral was attended by notable figures, reflecting her lasting impact on French culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:22 IST
Farewell to a Legend: Brigitte Bardot's Final Tribute

Crowds gathered in Saint-Tropez on Wednesday to pay their last respects to iconic French actress Brigitte Bardot, who passed away last month at the age of 91. Her funeral, held at the Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption church, was broadcast live by French news channels.

Bardot rose to fame in her early 20s, captivating audiences as a symbol of liberated femininity in 1950s France. Known for her passionate advocacy for animal rights, her political leanings shifted to the far-right, drawing controversy and legal issues.

The funeral service was attended by prominent figures including far-right leader Marine Le Pen and equality minister Aurore Berge. After the ceremony, Bardot was buried privately, leaving a mixed legacy as a celebrated cultural icon and outspoken activist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Goa Cabinet Waives Interest on Long-standing Loans for ST and OBC Beneficiar...

 India
2
Berlin Blackout: Unprecedented Sabotage Sparks Largest Power Outage Since WWII

Berlin Blackout: Unprecedented Sabotage Sparks Largest Power Outage Since WW...

 Germany
3
Reimagining Bhiwandi: A Blueprint for Transformation

Reimagining Bhiwandi: A Blueprint for Transformation

 India
4
Europe Unites to Challenge Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Europe Unites to Challenge Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026