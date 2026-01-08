Poonam stuns defending champion Sakshi in Nationals

Former Youth World Championships gold medallist Poonam Poonia produced a fearless display to hand defending 54kg champion Sakshi Chaudhary a shock defeat, causing the first major upset of the National Boxing Championships here on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Railways boxer, also an U22 Asian champion, controlled proceedings with smart footwork and sustained aggression, moving fluently around the ring to clinch a 4-1 split decision and book her place in the semifinals.

''During training, my coaches and I prepared that whoever comes in front of me, I will beat them one-sided," said Poonam, who had won a bronze medal in the 57kg category at the last Nationals.

''I have trained with Sakshi earlier in camp, so I knew how she boxes,'' she added.

For two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), it was business as usual as the top stars marched into the semifinals with ease. Nikhat registered a unanimous decision win against Lanchenbee Chanu of Manipur, while Lovlina sealed her last-four spot with a first-round referee stops contest (RSC) victory over Mounika Kalyanam Bonthu of Andhra Pradesh.

Reigning world champion Minakshi Hooda (48kg), Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas (51kg) and Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar (54kg) also progressed comfortably to the semifinals, underlining their dominance in their respective categories.

However, World Championships bronze medallist Parveen Hooda (60kg) was forced to concede a walkover after sustaining an elbow injury.

In the men's competition, World Cup medallist Jadumani Singh (55kg) overcame a spirited challenge from Punjab's Nikhil to secure a 5-0 unanimous verdict.

Despite conceding a significant height advantage, the Manipuri boxer, representing the Services Sports Control Board, relied on aggressive close-range boxing, even as Nikhil attempted to exploit his longer reach.

''It was a good bout. We both had trained together in the past so I knew how he plays. My strategy was to move forward and land punches,'' Jadumani said after the bout.

He will next face fellow Services boxer and 2019 World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal, who received a walkover, in the semifinals.

On a comeback trail, 2023 World Championship bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin dipped into his reservoir of experience to pick up a 4-1 spilt decision win against Railways' Anmol to move to the 60kg semifinals.

World Cup Finals silver medallist Abhinash Jamwal, representing Himachal Pradesh, remained on course to defend his welterweight (65kg) title, brushing aside Uttar Pradesh's Abhishek Yadav via a unanimous verdict.

Pawan Bartwal (55kg) defeated Tyson of Arunachal Pradesh and Sachin Siwach (60kg) beat Uttar Pradesh's Karan to cement their places in the semifinals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)