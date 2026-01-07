Farewell to a French Icon: The Life and Legacy of Brigitte Bardot

Thousands gathered in the streets of Saint-Tropez to pay their respects to Brigitte Bardot, the legendary French cinema icon who passed away at the age of 91. The actress, known as B.B., gained global fame in the 1950s and became a symbol of changing social mores in France.

Bardot's roles in films such as "And God Created Woman" catapulted her to international stardom. Her image became synonymous with French pop culture, with some even modeling the French Republic's symbol, Marianne, after her. Matahari Mathieu, fellow singer and a performer at the funeral, hailed Bardot as "France itself" and lauded her boldness and beauty.

In later years, Bardot turned her focus to animal rights activism, staunchly advocating against cruelty. Yet, her political inclinations leaned towards the far-right, leading to multiple convictions for inciting racial hatred. Her funeral was attended by prominent figures, including Marine Le Pen, reflecting Bardot's controversial legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)