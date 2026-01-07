Left Menu

Roaring Support: International Tiger Marathon Campaign Launches in Alwar

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and actor Randeep Hooda launched the International Tiger Marathon's medal and T-shirt in Alwar, set for February 8. This marathon aims to raise awareness for tiger conservation and boasts over 25,000 participants, including international guests, setting itself as the first of its kind.

Jaipur/Dehradun | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:58 IST
  • India

In a notable pre-launch event in Alwar, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and actor Randeep Hooda unveiled the medal and T-shirt for the upcoming International Tiger Marathon. Scheduled for February 8, the marathon aims to promote tiger conservation and environmental protection.

The marathon, anticipated to draw over 25,000 participants, includes diverse groups such as youth, children, and senior citizens alongside numerous international guests. Hooda expressed pride in hosting the world's first marathon dedicated to this vital cause in Alwar, home to the Sariska Tiger Reserve.

Highlighting its global resonance, Hooda mentioned participation from countries like South Africa, Kenya, and Ethiopia. Videos under themes 'Run for the Tigers' and 'Stand for the Forest' were also screened, reinforcing the event's twin goals of fitness promotion and wildlife conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

