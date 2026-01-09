Some whales restrand at New Zealand's Farewell Spit, six die

Fifteen whales restranded and six have died after ‌a mass stranding at Farewell Spit on the coast of New Zealand's South ⁠Island, conservation group Project Jonah said on Friday, as volunteers prepared to attempt to refloat them.

On Thursday, 55 whales were ​stranded in two locations in Farewell Spit, a 26-kilometre (16-mile) ‍sandbar at the northern tip of the South Island. Most of them were refloated. Project Jonah, in a statement on Facebook, said ⁠teams ‌had been checking ⁠beaches across Golden Bay, where Farewell Spit is located, for other stranded ‍whales and are working to keep the surviving animals cool ​and comfortable until the afternoon high tide.

"These whales have ⁠restranded along the high-tide line, which adds to the complexity of the ⁠refloat," Project Jonah said in an update. Farewell Spit has been the site of numerous whale strandings over the ⁠years. It is a remote location with no facilities ⁠and those travelling ‌to the area are being reminded to stock up on energy snacks, food, toiletries ⁠and water.

