Left Menu

Some whales restrand at New Zealand's Farewell Spit, six die

Project Jonah, in a statement on Facebook, said ⁠teams ‌had been checking ⁠beaches across Golden Bay, where Farewell Spit is located, for other stranded ‍whales and are working to keep the surviving animals cool ​and comfortable until the afternoon high tide. “These whales have ⁠restranded along the high-tide line, which adds to the complexity of the ⁠refloat,” Project Jonah said in an update.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 03:30 IST
Some whales restrand at New Zealand's Farewell Spit, six die

Fifteen whales restranded and six have died after ‌a mass stranding at Farewell Spit on the coast of New Zealand's South ⁠Island, conservation group Project Jonah said on Friday, as volunteers prepared to attempt to refloat them.

On Thursday, 55 whales were ​stranded in two locations in Farewell Spit, a 26-kilometre (16-mile) ‍sandbar at the northern tip of the South Island. Most of them were refloated. Project Jonah, in a statement on Facebook, said ⁠teams ‌had been checking ⁠beaches across Golden Bay, where Farewell Spit is located, for other stranded ‍whales and are working to keep the surviving animals cool ​and comfortable until the afternoon high tide.

"These whales have ⁠restranded along the high-tide line, which adds to the complexity of the ⁠refloat," Project Jonah said in an update. Farewell Spit has been the site of numerous whale strandings over the ⁠years. It is a remote location with no facilities ⁠and those travelling ‌to the area are being reminded to stock up on energy snacks, food, toiletries ⁠and water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-US oversight of Venezuela may last years, Trump tells NYT

UPDATE 2-US oversight of Venezuela may last years, Trump tells NYT

 Global
2
Tanker that had left Venezuela in flotilla is now anchored off Colombia, Tankertrackers.com says

Tanker that had left Venezuela in flotilla is now anchored off Colombia, Tan...

 United States
3
UPDATE 1-Trump says Venezuela does not give China a Taiwan precedent, but 'it's up to' Xi

UPDATE 1-Trump says Venezuela does not give China a Taiwan precedent, but 'i...

 Global
4
UPDATE 3-US federal workforce drops to lowest level in at least a decade

UPDATE 3-US federal workforce drops to lowest level in at least a decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026