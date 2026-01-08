Remembering Legend: The Remarkable Life of Martin Chivers

Football great Martin Chivers, the former Tottenham and England striker, has died at 80. The club confirmed his death without specifying the cause, sparking an outpouring of tributes acknowledging the profound impact of his career.

Chivers, who ranks fourth on Tottenham's all-time scoring list with 174 goals, was celebrated by the club as "one of the all-time greats." His remarkable career with Spurs included winning two English League Cups and a UEFA Cup. He left the London club for Swiss team Servette in 1976.

Starting at Southampton, where he netted 108 goals over 189 appearances, Chivers also represented England, scoring 13 goals in 24 caps. Tributes from Southampton and the English Football Association have been shared, commemorating his significant contributions to the sport.

