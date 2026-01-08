Left Menu

Remembering Legend: The Remarkable Life of Martin Chivers

Martin Chivers, a former Tottenham and England striker, passed away at 80. Known as an all-time great, he scored 174 goals for Spurs. His career highlights include an English League Cup and UEFA Cup victory. Tributes pour in from the football community honoring his contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-01-2026 09:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 09:22 IST
Remembering Legend: The Remarkable Life of Martin Chivers
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Football great Martin Chivers, the former Tottenham and England striker, has died at 80. The club confirmed his death without specifying the cause, sparking an outpouring of tributes acknowledging the profound impact of his career.

Chivers, who ranks fourth on Tottenham's all-time scoring list with 174 goals, was celebrated by the club as "one of the all-time greats." His remarkable career with Spurs included winning two English League Cups and a UEFA Cup. He left the London club for Swiss team Servette in 1976.

Starting at Southampton, where he netted 108 goals over 189 appearances, Chivers also represented England, scoring 13 goals in 24 caps. Tributes from Southampton and the English Football Association have been shared, commemorating his significant contributions to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan: ACB lodges case against consumer officials, private firms for irregularities in food supply scheme

Rajasthan: ACB lodges case against consumer officials, private firms for irr...

 India
2
Two killed as bike hits electric pole in UP's Ballia

Two killed as bike hits electric pole in UP's Ballia

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Two die in shooting in Salt Lake City church parking lot, several injured

UPDATE 1-Two die in shooting in Salt Lake City church parking lot, several i...

 Global
4
2 killed in shooting in Mormon church parking lot in Salt Lake City

2 killed in shooting in Mormon church parking lot in Salt Lake City

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026