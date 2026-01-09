Left Menu

Cook arrested in Ghaziabad after video of spitting on chapatis goes viral

The alleged incident occurred at a roadside food outlet near the Vardhman Puram police outpost on the Delhi-Meerut Road under the Madhuban Bapudham police station area, they said.According to the police, some customers noticed the cook spitting on the dough and chapatis and recorded a video of the act, which was later circulated widely on social media platforms.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-01-2026 09:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 09:08 IST
Police have arrested a cook at a roadside eatery in Ghaziabad after a purported video showing him spitting on chapatis before baking them went viral on social media, officials said. The alleged incident occurred at a roadside food outlet near the Vardhman Puram police outpost on the Delhi-Meerut Road under the Madhuban Bapudham police station area, they said.

According to the police, some customers noticed the cook spitting on the dough and chapatis and recorded a video of the act, which was later circulated widely on social media platforms. The police traced and arrested the accused on Thursday evening.

The cook was identified as Javed Ansari, a resident of Muradnagar town, the police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kavinagar) Suryabali Maurya said the eatery, named 'Chicken Point', is owned by a man named Waseem. He said the police are probing whether the owner was present at the outlet at the time of the incident.

The ACP said the police are also examining the validity of the eatery's licence and investigating the role of the owner in the incident. He added that reports have been sent to food safety and health departments for appropriate legal action against the eatery owner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

