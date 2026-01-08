Left Menu

Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Celebrating Resilience and Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Somnath Swabhiman Parv to honor the enduring spirit of Indian civilization in rebuilding the Somnath temple, repeatedly destroyed by invaders. This year-long celebration emphasizes the unwavering principles of the nation's children, reflecting resilience and the timeless cultural ethos of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 10:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a year-long event commemorating the resilience of Indian civilization. This celebration is centered on the Somnath temple in Gujarat, a symbol of India's unwavering spirit, having been rebuilt several times following repeated invasions.

Launching the event, Modi declared that despite historical attacks, starting in January 1026, the faith and civilizational spirit of millions remained undeterred. He highlighted the resolve of countless Indians who upheld their principles and ethos even during adversities, expressing this is what the Somnath Swabhiman Parv embodies.

Modi further urged citizens to participate by sharing their experiences on social media, highlighting the reconstruction efforts led by Sardar Patel, K M Munshi, and others. Acknowledging the historical significance, Modi shared glimpses from past events and noted that 2026 will mark 75 years since the temple's rededication ceremony.

