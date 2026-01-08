Left Menu

Gujarat: Forest officials seize over 40 suspected tiger skins and 133 nails in Narmada

More than 40 suspected tiger skins and 133 nails were seized in Rajpipla in Gujarats Narmada district, forest officials said on Thursday.The seizure was made after a pungent smell was reported from a room in an old tenement near Dharmeshwar Mahadev Temple, which is currently undergoing renovation, they said.The room was earlier occupied by an elderly priest who died about five months ago.

PTI | Narmada | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:45 IST
''The room was earlier occupied by an elderly priest who died about five months ago. Following suspicion, temple trustees informed police, which found over 40 suspected tiger skins and 133 nails,'' an official said.

''These have been sent to the Forensics Science Laboratory for further examination. A case was registered under Wildlife (Protection) Act. Further investigation is underway,'' Rajpipla Range Forest Officer (RFO) Jignesh Soni told reporters.

