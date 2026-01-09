Heartland+ Launch: Revolutionizing OTT with Country Music and Family Content
Yupp Video Services and Get After It Media launch Heartland+, a cutting-edge OTT platform offering diverse content in country music and family entertainment. The collaboration promises scalable, data-driven, and seamless streaming services, enhancing audience engagement and revenue streams for the Heartland network.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Altanta | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:56 IST
Yupp Video Services (YVS) has announced a strategic partnership with Get After It Media (GAIM) to launch a new OTT platform called Heartland+.
This groundbreaking app will expand GAIM's Heartland network into the digital space with state-of-the-art technology and innovative content strategies.
Founded on a rich country music heritage, Heartland+ aims to deliver premium content and advanced advertising solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)