Madras High Court Orders CBFC to Certify Controversial Film 'Jana Nayagan'

The Madras High Court directed the CBFC to certify actor-politician Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan,' overriding the board's decision to seek a review. The Censor Board intends to appeal. The film's release, contentious for its political messages, faces timing challenges ahead of the Pongal festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has instructed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a censor certificate to 'Jana Nayagan,' a film starring actor-turned-politician Vijay, overturning the board's previous decision to send the film to a review committee.

Justice PT Asha of the High Court ruled that the CBFC Chairperson exceeded his authority by referring the matter to the Review Committee after already deciding to grant a certificate. The decision comes amid eager anticipation and controversy over the film's political themes in Tamil Nadu.

Following the judgment, the Censor Board expressed its intention to appeal and sought the court's approval to do so. Despite a potential release date of January 9, the uncertainty over legal proceedings and the film's political sensitivity has left its release ahead of the Pongal festival in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)

