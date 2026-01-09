Somnath Swabhiman Parv: A Journey of Faith and Unity
A special train from Surat to Veraval was flagged off for the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, celebrating a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath temple. Thousands of devotees joined this pilgrimage, symbolizing India's cultural heritage and unity.
In a celebration of resilience and cultural heritage, a special train departed from Surat for Veraval in Gujarat on Friday, marking the ongoing Somnath Swabhiman Parv.
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi led the departure ceremony, emphasizing the event's significance in honoring 1,000 years of history since the first attack on the Somnath temple.
The four-day festival has drawn thousands of devotees, with the Somnath temple resonating with Omkar chants, embodying India's enduring spirit and unity.
