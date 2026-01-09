Somnath Swabhiman Parv: A Journey of Faith and Unity

In a celebration of resilience and cultural heritage, a special train departed from Surat for Veraval in Gujarat on Friday, marking the ongoing Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi led the departure ceremony, emphasizing the event's significance in honoring 1,000 years of history since the first attack on the Somnath temple.

The four-day festival has drawn thousands of devotees, with the Somnath temple resonating with Omkar chants, embodying India's enduring spirit and unity.

