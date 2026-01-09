Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Historic Temple Construction Site

A labourer was killed and three others were injured when a gate collapsed at the Dhorra Hanuman temple construction site in Chhatarpur. The 100-year-old temple is located in Naugaon town, near the Uttar Pradesh border. The victims were identified and the incident is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:02 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Historic Temple Construction Site
A tragic accident occurred on Friday at the Dhorra Hanuman temple construction site in Chhatarpur district, claiming the life of a labourer and injuring three others. The collapse happened at 4.20 pm, as work was ongoing on the new gate.

The historic temple, dating back over a century, is situated in Naugaon, close to the Uttar Pradesh border. The deceased has been identified as Ram Milan, aged 35, according to Naugaon police station house officer Balmik Choubey.

Three injured workers, Bhan Pratap Kushwaha, Dharmendra Ahirwar, and Santosh Ahirwar, have been hospitalized. Authorities have completed rescue operations and launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred some distance from the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

