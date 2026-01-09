Tragedy Strikes at Historic Temple Construction Site

A tragic accident occurred on Friday at the Dhorra Hanuman temple construction site in Chhatarpur district, claiming the life of a labourer and injuring three others. The collapse happened at 4.20 pm, as work was ongoing on the new gate.

The historic temple, dating back over a century, is situated in Naugaon, close to the Uttar Pradesh border. The deceased has been identified as Ram Milan, aged 35, according to Naugaon police station house officer Balmik Choubey.

Three injured workers, Bhan Pratap Kushwaha, Dharmendra Ahirwar, and Santosh Ahirwar, have been hospitalized. Authorities have completed rescue operations and launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred some distance from the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)