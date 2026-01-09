Temple Turmoil: The Sabarimala Gold Scandal

In a significant development, the SIT probing the Sabarimala gold loss case has targeted the temple's chief priest, Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, for his inaction regarding ritual violations. The report claims the priest knew about the improper handing over of gold-clad plates to the accused Unnikrishnan Potty, contravening temple norms.

Rajeevaru's complicity is further highlighted by his awareness of the 1998 gold cladding work, carried out within the temple premises, and his presence when the plates were removed and returned. Allegedly, his silent endorsement facilitated a loss to the Travancore Devaswom Board, amounting to a conspiracy.

Now under judicial custody, Rajeevaru faces hearings for bail. The report references strict guidelines from the Travancore Devaswom Manual on maintaining the sanctity of temple repairs, a key factor in the ongoing investigation.

