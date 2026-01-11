Uniting Through Tamil: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin's Call to Global Tamils

Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has issued a heartfelt call to Tamils worldwide to introduce their children to the cultural richness of their homeland. Speaking at NRI Day-2026 in Chennai, he emphasized the significance of connecting the next generation to Tamil Nadu's historical and cultural landmarks.

Stalin highlighted the enduring emotional connection between NRIs and Tamil Nadu, noting their enthusiastic participation in cultural events, including essay writing and short film-making. He particularly praised the unique celebration of Pongal as a reflection of Tamil culture and family values abroad.

The Deputy CM also elaborated on initiatives by the NRI Welfare Society, such as the NRI ID card, aimed at enhancing the cultural identity of Tamils globally. The event saw the unveiling of a souvenir and the donation of a veena to Mauritius Tamil Sangam, underscoring the cultural solidarity among Tamils worldwide.

