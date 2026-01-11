Left Menu

Uniting Through Tamil: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin's Call to Global Tamils

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin urged global Tamils to introduce their children to Tamil Nadu's cultural roots during the NRI Day-2026 celebrations. He emphasized the importance of maintaining cultural ties and praised the active participation of NRIs in promoting Tamil culture worldwide. Several initiatives and recognitions were part of the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-01-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 22:46 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin
Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has issued a heartfelt call to Tamils worldwide to introduce their children to the cultural richness of their homeland. Speaking at NRI Day-2026 in Chennai, he emphasized the significance of connecting the next generation to Tamil Nadu's historical and cultural landmarks.

Stalin highlighted the enduring emotional connection between NRIs and Tamil Nadu, noting their enthusiastic participation in cultural events, including essay writing and short film-making. He particularly praised the unique celebration of Pongal as a reflection of Tamil culture and family values abroad.

The Deputy CM also elaborated on initiatives by the NRI Welfare Society, such as the NRI ID card, aimed at enhancing the cultural identity of Tamils globally. The event saw the unveiling of a souvenir and the donation of a veena to Mauritius Tamil Sangam, underscoring the cultural solidarity among Tamils worldwide.

