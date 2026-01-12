XLRI's X-FECT 2026 Unites Community with Purpose-Driven Cricket Extravaganza

The third edition of the XLRI - Fr. Enright Memorial Cricket Tournament, known as X-FECT 2026, concluded with weeks of gripping matches under the 'Play for a Cause' theme, illustrating the power of sport in uniting the XLRI community while supporting charitable causes.

Prominent moments included the Women's final where XL Strikers won over Loyola Alumni Association by 30 runs. Sandhya Singh's all-round performance shone, securing her the Player of the Match title. The Men's final saw JDCA edge past Vintage Warriors by 8 runs, with Dr. Vivek's stellar 97 not out.

The tournament featured acknowledgments for exceptional play. Suraj Bhan Singh was the Player of the Tournament in men's cricket, while Navya claimed the title in women's. Beyond competition, the event successfully raised funds for charity, cementing XLRI's dedication to community welfare.

