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Warren Buffett and Stephen Curry Unite for Impactful Charity Lunch Auction

Warren Buffett is collaborating with NBA star Stephen Curry for a charity lunch auction. This event, held from May 7-14, invites the winner to dine with Buffett and the Currys. Proceeds benefit Glide Foundation and Eat. Learn. Play., focusing on social causes in San Francisco. Buffett will match the donation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:41 IST
Warren Buffett and Stephen Curry Unite for Impactful Charity Lunch Auction

Warren Buffett is stepping back into the spotlight with the revival of his renowned charity lunch, now featuring basketball icon Stephen Curry. The dynamic duo is joining forces to create a memorable experience for one lucky auction winner, with bids starting on May 7 and concluding on May 14 via eBay.

The highest bidder, along with up to seven guests, will enjoy an exclusive meal with Buffett and the Curry family on June 24 in Omaha, Nebraska - the headquarters of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. Proceeds will be equally split between two deserving charities, the Glide Foundation and Eat. Learn. Play., with Buffett himself pledging to match the winning donation.

Glide, a San Francisco-based non-profit, addresses challenges faced by the poor and homeless, while Eat. Learn. Play., founded by the Currys, focuses on health, literacy, and active lifestyles. Curry's star appeal, as a four-time NBA champion, is expected to amplify the auction's impact, opening doors for students and families across the San Francisco area.

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