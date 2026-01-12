Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates Yoga as a Cultural Pillar
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasizes the cultural significance of yoga and Surya Namaskar. During an event marking National Youth Day, he performed yoga with students and urged them to embrace cultural heritage, encourage Swadeshi, and pursue self-study for personal and national development.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reinforced the cultural importance of yoga, particularly Surya Namaskar, in Indian tradition. Speaking at a state-level event on National Youth Day, the Chief Minister engaged in the practice alongside schoolchildren, underscoring yoga's role in personal and societal growth.
Yadav highlighted the inspirational influence of Swami Vivekananda on the nation's youth, applauding his legacy as both a thinker and activist. He called for a revival of the nation's rich cultural heritage and encouraged students to transcend academic curricula by engaging in practical life experiences and self-study.
The Surya Namaskar and Pranayama event has been an annual state tradition since 2007, and this year Yadav used the platform to inspire citizens to work towards a self-reliant and innovative India. He urged support for Swadeshi initiatives and the nurturing of a reading culture among children.
