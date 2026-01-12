Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates Yoga as a Cultural Pillar

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasizes the cultural significance of yoga and Surya Namaskar. During an event marking National Youth Day, he performed yoga with students and urged them to embrace cultural heritage, encourage Swadeshi, and pursue self-study for personal and national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:30 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates Yoga as a Cultural Pillar
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reinforced the cultural importance of yoga, particularly Surya Namaskar, in Indian tradition. Speaking at a state-level event on National Youth Day, the Chief Minister engaged in the practice alongside schoolchildren, underscoring yoga's role in personal and societal growth.

Yadav highlighted the inspirational influence of Swami Vivekananda on the nation's youth, applauding his legacy as both a thinker and activist. He called for a revival of the nation's rich cultural heritage and encouraged students to transcend academic curricula by engaging in practical life experiences and self-study.

The Surya Namaskar and Pranayama event has been an annual state tradition since 2007, and this year Yadav used the platform to inspire citizens to work towards a self-reliant and innovative India. He urged support for Swadeshi initiatives and the nurturing of a reading culture among children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Connecting with Tomorrow: Rajasthan Police's Youth Outreach

Connecting with Tomorrow: Rajasthan Police's Youth Outreach

 India
2
Mumbai Readies for Civic Polls: A Comprehensive Overview

Mumbai Readies for Civic Polls: A Comprehensive Overview

 India
3
Arrests Made in High-Profile Land Dispute Death

Arrests Made in High-Profile Land Dispute Death

 India
4
Exam Paper Leak Scandal: Teachers Arrested, Students Detained

Exam Paper Leak Scandal: Teachers Arrested, Students Detained

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026