Revamping India's Cinema Landscape: A Potential Economic Powerhouse

A recent joint report by the Multiplex Association of India and E&Y reveals that India's film exhibition industry holds immense potential for growth. Doubling the number of cinema screens in the country over the next five years could generate approximately 1.25 lakh jobs and contribute an additional Rs 950 crore in taxes to the government.

Despite these possibilities, the current statistics are less optimistic. The number of cinema screens has only marginally increased from 9,527 in 2019 to 9,927 in 2024. Filmed entertainment revenues have also seen a 2% decline, dropping from Rs 19,100 crore in 2019 to Rs 18,746 crore in 2024.

To counter these challenges, the report advocates for a series of reforms. Recommendations include deregulating ticket pricing, granting industry status to exhibition segments for better electricity tariffs, allowing alternate uses for theatres, and enabling 24x7 operations. The report stresses that these steps are crucial for revitalizing the industry and tapping into its full economic potential.

