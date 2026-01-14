Bose Krishnamachari Steps Down from Kochi Biennale Foundation

In a significant development in the art world, Bose Krishnamachari, the eminent artist and co-founder of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, announced his resignation as the president of the biennale and as a member of the board of trustees of the Kochi Biennale Foundation. Citing 'personal and family reasons,' Krishnamachari decided to step down after leading the prestigious event for 15 years.

The foundation, which Krishnamachari helped shape since its inception in 2010, has reached a strong position with future editions already gaining momentum, according to a statement by Dr. Venu V, chairperson of the foundation. Krishnamachari expressed confidence that the timing was right for him to return to his own artistic endeavors.

Krishnamachari, who co-founded the biennale with artist Riyas Komu in 2012, has witnessed its growth from 89 artists across 13 sites to its current sixth edition featuring 66 artists and collectives from over 25 countries. His decision aligns with recent events, including receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at Delhi's 20th Collage International Art Carnival.

(With inputs from agencies.)