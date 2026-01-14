Left Menu

Blaze at Magh Mela: Swift Action Saves Lives

A fire erupted at Magh Mela in the Sector Four area, destroying several tents. Quick action by fire services prevented casualties. The fire was controlled in thirty minutes using eight fire vehicles. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:23 IST
Blaze at Magh Mela: Swift Action Saves Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in Sector Four of the ongoing Magh Mela on Wednesday evening, destroying several tents. Despite the magnitude of the incident, no casualties were reported, according to local police.

The incident occurred around 6 pm in the Bada–Chhota Brahma Maharaj Ashram area, under the jurisdiction of Kalpavasi police. Fire tenders responded swiftly, arriving shortly after being informed, and began urgent firefighting operations.

Efforts were spearheaded by a combination of eight fire vehicles, successfully bringing the blaze under control within approximately thirty minutes. Two 'Maharaja' tents and three Swiss cottages from the ashram were among the losses. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

TRENDING

1
Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed NIA Director General

Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed NIA Director General

 India
2
End of an Era: Shaun Wane Steps Down as England Rugby League Coach

End of an Era: Shaun Wane Steps Down as England Rugby League Coach

 Global
3
U.S. Faces Historic Shift with Negative Net Migration

U.S. Faces Historic Shift with Negative Net Migration

 United States
4
US Envoy Announces Technocratic Plan for Gaza

US Envoy Announces Technocratic Plan for Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026