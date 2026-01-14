Blaze at Magh Mela: Swift Action Saves Lives
A fire erupted at Magh Mela in the Sector Four area, destroying several tents. Quick action by fire services prevented casualties. The fire was controlled in thirty minutes using eight fire vehicles. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A fire erupted in Sector Four of the ongoing Magh Mela on Wednesday evening, destroying several tents. Despite the magnitude of the incident, no casualties were reported, according to local police.
The incident occurred around 6 pm in the Bada–Chhota Brahma Maharaj Ashram area, under the jurisdiction of Kalpavasi police. Fire tenders responded swiftly, arriving shortly after being informed, and began urgent firefighting operations.
Efforts were spearheaded by a combination of eight fire vehicles, successfully bringing the blaze under control within approximately thirty minutes. Two 'Maharaja' tents and three Swiss cottages from the ashram were among the losses. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
