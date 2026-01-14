Left Menu

Millions Flock to Magh Mela for Holy Dip Amidst Makar Sankranti Celebrations

The annual Magh Mela, a 44-day spiritual event at the Triveni Sangam, attracts millions of devotees for holy dips on Makar Sankranti. Extensive arrangements, including police deployment and infrastructure enhancements, ensure smooth operations. Key 'snan' dates highlight the festival's importance in the Hindu calendar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:18 IST
Over 85 lakh devotees have immersed themselves in the Ganga and at the Sangam in celebration of Makar Sankranti, a part of the annual Magh Mela festivites in Uttar Pradesh, officials reported Wednesday evening.

According to Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal, the holy baths began precisely at midnight and continued to attract massive crowds through the day. Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Neeraj Pandey anticipated the number of pilgrims to surge to between one crore and 1.5 crore by the close of the day's festivities.

With more than 31 lakh participants in prior Paush Purnima events and the logistical challenges of handling such crowds, authorities have implemented significant infrastructure, including 42 parking facilities and daily water management, to better accommodate the influx during Magh Mela 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

