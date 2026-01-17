Left Menu

World's Largest Purple Star Sapphire Unveiled in Sri Lanka

The world's largest purple star sapphire, weighing 3,563 carats and named 'Star of Pure Land,' was showcased in Sri Lanka. Estimated to be worth at least USD 300 million, this remarkable gem features a well-defined six rays asterism and was found in Rathnapura's gem pits in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:18 IST
The world's largest purple star sapphire, weighing an extraordinary 3,563 carats and aptly named 'Star of Pure Land,' was unveiled by its owners in Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo.

This stunning gemstone is a unique phenomenon, boasting a well-defined six rays asterism, as announced by consultant gemologist Ashan Amarasinghe. Its unveiling marks a significant moment for the global gem market, with its value estimated between USD 300 million to USD 400 million by leading international appraisers.

Discovered in the gem-rich region of Rathnapura in 2023, the gem further solidifies Sri Lanka's reputation as the capital of exceptional sapphires. The anonymous owners secured the gem alongside others in 2023, only later realizing its unparalleled significance. After rigorous certification by two esteemed laboratories, the gemstone stands as a testament to Sri Lanka's extraordinary gemological heritage.

