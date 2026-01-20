Controversy Erupts Over Shankaracharya Title at Prayagraj Mela
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, allegedly stopped from taking a holy dip, has been asked to explain his use of the Shankaracharya title. A protest ensued, with claims of violence by authorities, as Saraswati demands an apology. The Supreme Court ruling on Shankaracharya consecration remains central to the dispute.
The Prayagraj Mela has found itself at the center of a controversy involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the use of the esteemed title Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth. Amid allegations of being barred by local authorities from performing a sacred ritual, Saraswati has been issued a notice demanding an explanation for his claims to the title.
On the bustling occasion of Mauni Amavasya, tensions escalated as Saraswati and his supporters were allegedly halted by police, sparking a protest that continues to simmer. The focus of the dispute is a pending Supreme Court appeal about the rightful claimant to the Shankaracharya status, now being allegedly disregarded by Saraswati.
Clashes with enforcement personnel have reportedly resulted in injuries among Saraswati's followers, drawing a vehement reaction from the Congress party, which is pressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address what they deem a 'shameful incident.' Meanwhile, officials maintain their actions were necessary to ensure public safety amid the festival's dense crowd.
