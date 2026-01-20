Left Menu

Empowering Nonprofits: OpenAI's 'AI Jam' Revolutionizes Social Impact in India

OpenAI's 'Nonprofit AI Jam' series concluded in India, engaging nonprofit leaders across cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi. The event aimed to transition these organizations from AI experimentation to real-world deployment, enhancing operations, program delivery, and decision-making with tools like ChatGPT, in partnership with Karya and supported by Wadhwani AI.

OpenAI announced the successful culmination of its India edition of the 'Nonprofit AI Jam', a pioneering series aimed at leveraging artificial intelligence for enhanced outcomes in the nonprofit sector. The event spanned major cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi.

Partnering with Karya and supported by Wadhwani AI, the 'Nonprofit AI Jam' facilitated interactive sessions where nonprofit leaders engaged with AI tools such as ChatGPT. This initiative was designed to transition organizations from mere AI experimentation to effective, scalable deployments.

Through this series, OpenAI reiterated its commitment to making advanced AI technology accessible to grassroots organizations. By addressing challenges in education, public health, and gender inclusion, the event fostered innovative solutions for real-world application, boosting the efficiency and reach of nonprofit operations.

