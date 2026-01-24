Left Menu

Sichuan's Zigong Lantern Festival Illuminates Heritage

The Zigong International Lantern Festival in Sichuan, China, celebrates its rich tradition by showcasing over 200 illuminated lanterns. These handcrafted pieces highlight mythological themes and figures, marking the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Horse. The festival is deeply rooted in local culture and family traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zigong | Updated: 24-01-2026 07:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 07:42 IST
Sichuan's Zigong Lantern Festival Illuminates Heritage
  • Country:
  • China

The annual Zigong International Lantern Festival has once again illuminated Sichuan province in southwest China. This year's event marks the start of the Year of the Horse, as part of the traditional Lunar New Year celebrations, with a striking display of centuries-old lantern artistry.

On the festival's opening night, attendees were treated to over 200 handmade lanterns, intricately designed to depict animals, mythological figures and ancient Chinese scenes. Huang Ye, a 32-year-old festival-goer, shared how the festival is a cherished part of his family's Lunar New Year tradition, creating a sense of continuity and cultural connection.

Organizers revealed that a dedicated team of 1,200 workers crafted the lanterns over several weeks. Notable displays include a 210-meter-long 'Magical China' scene featuring the legendary Kunpeng creature, and a 180-meter showcase themed on 'The Legend of Mulan'. The lanterns are uniquely made using materials like straw, chillies, and recycled bottles, adding to the festival's creative allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026