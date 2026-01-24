Sichuan's Zigong Lantern Festival Illuminates Heritage

The annual Zigong International Lantern Festival has once again illuminated Sichuan province in southwest China. This year's event marks the start of the Year of the Horse, as part of the traditional Lunar New Year celebrations, with a striking display of centuries-old lantern artistry.

On the festival's opening night, attendees were treated to over 200 handmade lanterns, intricately designed to depict animals, mythological figures and ancient Chinese scenes. Huang Ye, a 32-year-old festival-goer, shared how the festival is a cherished part of his family's Lunar New Year tradition, creating a sense of continuity and cultural connection.

Organizers revealed that a dedicated team of 1,200 workers crafted the lanterns over several weeks. Notable displays include a 210-meter-long 'Magical China' scene featuring the legendary Kunpeng creature, and a 180-meter showcase themed on 'The Legend of Mulan'. The lanterns are uniquely made using materials like straw, chillies, and recycled bottles, adding to the festival's creative allure.

