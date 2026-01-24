Left Menu

Celebrating Uttar Pradesh: A Journey of Progress

President Droupadi Murmu extends her well-wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh on their statehood day. Highlighting its historical significance and cultural richness, she expresses confidence in the state's continual progress. The state transitioned from United Provinces to Uttar Pradesh on January 24, 1950.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 08:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 08:45 IST
Celebrating Uttar Pradesh: A Journey of Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh in celebration of their statehood day, emphasizing the state's rich cultural heritage and bright prospects. She is optimistic about the state's relentless progress.

Uttar Pradesh, formerly known as the United Provinces, received its current name on January 24, 1950. This date marks its transformation and recognition as an essential part of India's growth journey.

In her message shared on X, previously Twitter, President Murmu praised the hardworking and talented citizens of Uttar Pradesh, envisioning a flourishing future for the state. Her words echo the sentiments of hope and confidence in continuous development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026