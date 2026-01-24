Celebrating Uttar Pradesh: A Journey of Progress
President Droupadi Murmu extends her well-wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh on their statehood day. Highlighting its historical significance and cultural richness, she expresses confidence in the state's continual progress. The state transitioned from United Provinces to Uttar Pradesh on January 24, 1950.
On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh in celebration of their statehood day, emphasizing the state's rich cultural heritage and bright prospects. She is optimistic about the state's relentless progress.
Uttar Pradesh, formerly known as the United Provinces, received its current name on January 24, 1950. This date marks its transformation and recognition as an essential part of India's growth journey.
In her message shared on X, previously Twitter, President Murmu praised the hardworking and talented citizens of Uttar Pradesh, envisioning a flourishing future for the state. Her words echo the sentiments of hope and confidence in continuous development.
