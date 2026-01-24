From Begging to Honor: A Remarkable Journey to the Republic Day Parade

Two students from Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, have achieved a remarkable transformation. Their journey from begging to becoming special guests at the 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi symbolizes hope and resilience, according to a recent report.

Nipul Modi, 10, and Samir Tati, 13, were chosen to attend the parade. Modi is now in class II at a government primary school, while Tati is in class VI at an upper primary school, marking their progress under the SMILE project.

The selection of these beneficiaries is part of an initiative by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. It highlights successful rehabilitation efforts, made possible with support from the Namsai district administration, the Social Welfare department, and the Dhamma Aid Foundation, affirming the project's role in inclusive development.