Kailash Satyarthi Advocates Regulation, Not Ban, for Social Media

Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi has called for the regulation of social media, particularly concerning access for minors, highlighting its potential to both harm and benefit communities.

Speaking ahead of the Hyderabad Literary Festival, Satyarthi referenced Australia's ban on social media for under-16s and stressed the importance of curbing its misuse to prevent child trafficking and abuse.

He advocates for a global UN Convention to address online child sexual abuse, holding internet providers accountable, and introduces the Compassion Quotient, a new measure of transformative societal action.