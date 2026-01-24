Left Menu

Kailash Satyarthi Advocates Regulation, Not Ban, for Social Media

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi advocates for the regulation of social media to mitigate its misuse, especially among minors. Emphasizing the potential positive impact of social media, he highlighted the need for global laws to address online child abuse, while introducing the Compassion Quotient as an actionable societal force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:41 IST
Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi has called for the regulation of social media, particularly concerning access for minors, highlighting its potential to both harm and benefit communities.

Speaking ahead of the Hyderabad Literary Festival, Satyarthi referenced Australia's ban on social media for under-16s and stressed the importance of curbing its misuse to prevent child trafficking and abuse.

He advocates for a global UN Convention to address online child sexual abuse, holding internet providers accountable, and introduces the Compassion Quotient, a new measure of transformative societal action.

