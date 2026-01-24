Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Film Shoot at Sacred Sabarimala Temple

The Vigilance wing of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is investigating a complaint that a Malayalam film director conducted unauthorized filming at Sabarimala temple's restricted area. The director denies shooting at the prohibited zone and claims the shoot took place elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 24-01-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 12:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Travancore Devaswom Board's Vigilance wing is launching an investigation into allegations of unauthorized filming by a Malayalam film director at the sacred Sabarimala temple. The film shoot reportedly coincided with the Makaravilakku festival, raising concerns about compliance with temple regulations.

According to a TDB spokesperson, director Anuraj Manohar had sought permission to carry out videography at the Sannidhanam area of the Lord Ayyappa temple, which is generally off-limits without prior authorization. Despite his request being rejected, Manohar allegedly proceeded with the film project, sparking the current investigation.

TDB Vigilance and Security Wing Superintendent Sunil Kumar V confirmed receiving a complaint and emphasized that the investigation would proceed to ascertain the facts. Director Anuraj Manohar contends that filming occurred in Pampa, not the restricted Sannidhanam area, as was alleged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

