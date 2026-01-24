Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Film Shoot at Sacred Sabarimala Temple

The Travancore Devaswom Board's Vigilance wing is launching an investigation into allegations of unauthorized filming by a Malayalam film director at the sacred Sabarimala temple. The film shoot reportedly coincided with the Makaravilakku festival, raising concerns about compliance with temple regulations.

According to a TDB spokesperson, director Anuraj Manohar had sought permission to carry out videography at the Sannidhanam area of the Lord Ayyappa temple, which is generally off-limits without prior authorization. Despite his request being rejected, Manohar allegedly proceeded with the film project, sparking the current investigation.

TDB Vigilance and Security Wing Superintendent Sunil Kumar V confirmed receiving a complaint and emphasized that the investigation would proceed to ascertain the facts. Director Anuraj Manohar contends that filming occurred in Pampa, not the restricted Sannidhanam area, as was alleged.

