Unveiling 'Taskaree': India's Global Netflix Sensation

Emraan Hashmi's 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web' becomes the first Indian series to top Netflix's non-English global list, offering a fresh look at airport customs. Created by Neeraj Pandey and co-directed by Raghav Jairath, it showcases intense drama and ambition, reflecting India's growing influence in global streaming.

  • Country:
  • India

Emraan Hashmi's gripping thriller series 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web' has made history as the first Indian show to reach the number one position on Netflix's global non-English list. The series' debut success underscores India's expanding footprint in international entertainment.

Under the direction of creator Neeraj Pandey and co-director Raghav Jairath, 'Taskaree' delves into the intricate, high-stakes world of airport customs, adding a dramatic, unseen narrative to the digital world. Hashmi portrays a customs officer navigating challenges against a seasoned smuggler, highlighting the unsung heroes safeguarding national interests.

Netflix India's Series Head Tanya Bami credits the show's unique story and compelling storytelling for its global appeal, noting the streaming platform's optimism about the series' potential to captivate audiences worldwide. As 'Taskaree' garners acclaim, it further establishes Indian content as a formidable force in the global arena.

