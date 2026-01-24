Spacescapes: An Artistic Journey Through the Cosmos

Renowned painter Sujata Bajaj returns to the capital with 'Spacescapes,' her first solo exhibition in 16 years, at the Gallery Romain Rolland in Alliance Francaise de Delhi. This groundbreaking exhibit opens on January 30, showcasing her cosmic-inspired abstract art.

Inspired by images captured by Hubble and James Webb Telescopes, Bajaj immerses viewers in celestial wonders. From the Andromeda galaxy to vivid nebulae, her vibrant canvases evoke energy and cosmic transformations.

Alongside dramatic pigments, Bajaj will release a monograph featuring essays by notable figures like astrophysicist David Elbaz. The exhibition, complete with reflections on materiality and intuition, runs until February 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)