Spacescapes: An Artistic Journey Through the Cosmos

Painter Sujata Bajaj unveils her 'Spacescapes' exhibition in Delhi after 16 years, transforming cosmic imagery from Hubble and James Webb Telescopes into abstract art. The exhibition, curated by Tuba Ali, opens at Gallery Romain Rolland, featuring radiant visual interpretations of galaxies, nebulae, and cosmic arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:06 IST
Renowned painter Sujata Bajaj returns to the capital with 'Spacescapes,' her first solo exhibition in 16 years, at the Gallery Romain Rolland in Alliance Francaise de Delhi. This groundbreaking exhibit opens on January 30, showcasing her cosmic-inspired abstract art.

Inspired by images captured by Hubble and James Webb Telescopes, Bajaj immerses viewers in celestial wonders. From the Andromeda galaxy to vivid nebulae, her vibrant canvases evoke energy and cosmic transformations.

Alongside dramatic pigments, Bajaj will release a monograph featuring essays by notable figures like astrophysicist David Elbaz. The exhibition, complete with reflections on materiality and intuition, runs until February 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

