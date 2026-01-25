Left Menu

End of an Era: Véronique Nichanian Bids Farewell to Hermès

Véronique Nichanian, Hermès' menswear designer for nearly four decades, showcased her final collection in Paris. The event drew a star-studded audience as Nichanian prepared to hand over her role to Grace Wales Bonner, who will become the first Black woman to lead a major fashion house.

Updated: 25-01-2026 02:55 IST
After nearly 40 years at the helm, Hermès menswear designer Véronique Nichanian presented her final collection during Paris Fashion Week. The event took place in Paris's Palais Brongniart, drawing a notable crowd including R&B star Usher and a host of celebrities.

The collection included silk turtlenecks and leather trousers in navy blue, black, and taupe, while overcoats featured leather patches with shearling lining. A standout piece was a shiny khaki crocodile-skin suit, with other archival highlights such as a navy leather suit from 2003 and a mocha calfskin jumpsuit from 1991 making an appearance.

Crowds rose to applaud Nichanian as she concluded the show. Grace Wales Bonner, named as Nichanian's successor in October, will be the first Black woman to lead a major fashion house, with her debut collection set to debut next January.

