Stars Unite for 'Red, White & Royal Wedding' Sequel

Lena Headey, renowned for her role in 'Game of Thrones', and actor-comedian Chloe Fineman are the latest talents to join the sequel of Amazon MGM Studios' celebrated romantic comedy, 'Red, White & Royal Wedding'. The film, a follow-up to the successful 'Red, White & Royal Blue', is under the direction of Jamie Babbit.

Headey is set to portray Princess Catherine, although details about Fineman's character remain a mystery. The film reunites a star-studded cast with Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, and Uma Thurman reprising their roles. New faces like Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, and Ellie Bamber complement the returning ensemble.

'Red, White & Royal Blue' focused on Alex Claremont-Diaz, played by Perez, as he navigates life as the American equivalent of a young royal following his mother's election as President. The sequel aims to build on the intrigue and success of its predecessor, which was among the top three most-watched romantic comedies on Prime Video.

