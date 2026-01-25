Left Menu

Stars Unite for 'Red, White & Royal Wedding' Sequel

Lena Headey and Chloe Fineman join the cast of Amazon MGM Studios' romantic comedy sequel, 'Red, White & Royal Wedding'. Directed by Jamie Babbit, the film continues the narrative of 'Red, White & Royal Blue', featuring familiar faces including Taylor Zakhar Perez and Uma Thurman. Headey will play Princess Catherine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-01-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 13:08 IST
Stars Unite for 'Red, White & Royal Wedding' Sequel
  • Country:
  • United States

Lena Headey, renowned for her role in 'Game of Thrones', and actor-comedian Chloe Fineman are the latest talents to join the sequel of Amazon MGM Studios' celebrated romantic comedy, 'Red, White & Royal Wedding'. The film, a follow-up to the successful 'Red, White & Royal Blue', is under the direction of Jamie Babbit.

Headey is set to portray Princess Catherine, although details about Fineman's character remain a mystery. The film reunites a star-studded cast with Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, and Uma Thurman reprising their roles. New faces like Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, and Ellie Bamber complement the returning ensemble.

'Red, White & Royal Blue' focused on Alex Claremont-Diaz, played by Perez, as he navigates life as the American equivalent of a young royal following his mother's election as President. The sequel aims to build on the intrigue and success of its predecessor, which was among the top three most-watched romantic comedies on Prime Video.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026