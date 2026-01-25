Celebrating Nuruddin Ahmed: Assam's Sculptor Honored with Padma Shri

Nuruddin Ahmed, a celebrated sculptor and art director from Assam, has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award. His work on the newly inaugurated Batadrava Cultural Project at Borduwa has garnered much acclaim, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Ahmed, one of five Padma Shri recipients from Assam this year, expressed his elation shortly after receiving another award on stage from the Asom Natya Sanmilan in Kaliabor. He joins a distinguished list that includes former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha (posthumously) and other cultural stalwarts from his state.

This recognition by the Union government, Ahmed said, has filled him with renewed passion and dedication toward his art. He attributes his success to the 'respect and love' from people who appreciate his creations, further motivating him to enhance his artistic contributions to society. His career, spanning various artistic forms from puppetry to stagecraft, represents a lifetime of pioneering work in the arts.

