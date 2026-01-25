Left Menu

Celebrating Nuruddin Ahmed: Assam's Sculptor Honored with Padma Shri

Assam's renowned sculptor and art director, Nuruddin Ahmed, has been named a Padma Shri awardee for his invaluable contributions to the arts. Known for his recent work on the Batadrava Cultural Project, Ahmed, who started his artistic journey with puppetry, expressed heartwarming gratitude upon receiving the recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:11 IST
Celebrating Nuruddin Ahmed: Assam's Sculptor Honored with Padma Shri
  • Country:
  • India

Nuruddin Ahmed, a celebrated sculptor and art director from Assam, has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award. His work on the newly inaugurated Batadrava Cultural Project at Borduwa has garnered much acclaim, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Ahmed, one of five Padma Shri recipients from Assam this year, expressed his elation shortly after receiving another award on stage from the Asom Natya Sanmilan in Kaliabor. He joins a distinguished list that includes former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha (posthumously) and other cultural stalwarts from his state.

This recognition by the Union government, Ahmed said, has filled him with renewed passion and dedication toward his art. He attributes his success to the 'respect and love' from people who appreciate his creations, further motivating him to enhance his artistic contributions to society. His career, spanning various artistic forms from puppetry to stagecraft, represents a lifetime of pioneering work in the arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026