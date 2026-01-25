Vimala Menon: Celebrating a Lifetime of Dance Innovation

Vimala Menon, an eminent figure in the realm of India's classical dance, has recently been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award. Expressing her gratitude, Menon emphasized the pivotal role her disciples played in her journey and credited them for this significant recognition.

A graduate of the renowned Kerala Kalamandalam, Menon's dedication to Mohiniyattam, a classical dance form of Kerala, has spanned over six decades. She noted that the Padma Shri comes as a moment of great fortune, especially following the Kerala Sree Award she received from the state last year.

Despite yearly speculations about her receiving such honors, Menon maintained that she never pursued them actively. Instead, she values accolades that come through the recommendation of others, and she remains committed to advancing Mohiniyattam through her teachings and disciples.

(With inputs from agencies.)