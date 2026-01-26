Celebrity Trademarks and Movie Premieres: An Entertainment News Roundup

This week's entertainment headlines have captured global attention with a mix of family drama and cultural events. Notably, Brooklyn Beckham's comments about "Brand Beckham" have underscored the increasing significance of celebrity trademarks.

Meanwhile, in Washington, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump offered a private preview of a film chronicling significant moments leading up to her husband's second inauguration, reflecting a personal side rarely seen by the public. The film, titled "Melania," is set to release globally soon.

In the world of performing arts, renowned opera singer Renee Fleming has had to cancel her May performances at the Kennedy Center due to conflicting schedules. Additionally, acclaimed Russian animator Konstantin Bronzit, known for his film "Three Sisters," stands as a hopeful for an Oscar in the Best Animated Short Film category.

(With inputs from agencies.)