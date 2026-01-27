Showdowns and Surprises: BAFTAs Spotlight on 'One Battle After Another' and More

'One Battle After Another,' a gripping dark comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio, leads the BAFTA Film Awards nominations with 14 nods, dominating alongside the vampire thriller 'Sinners,' which celebrates blues music and Black culture with 13 nominations.

The critically acclaimed 'Hamnet,' exploring Shakespeare's personal life, garnered 11 nominations, showcasing Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal's performances. Also in the running for top honors are films like 'Marty Supreme' and 'Sentimental Value.'

Directors Paul Thomas Anderson and Ryan Coogler are among the nominees in the competitive best director category, facing off against talents like Chloe Zhao and Josh Safdie. The nominees reflect a mix of established and rising stars in the film industry.

