PM Modi to Inspire Youth at Annual NCC Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a speech at the annual NCC PM Rally held at the Cariappa Parade Ground on Wednesday. The theme of this year's rally, 'Rashtra Pratham - Kartavya Nishtha Yuva', underscores the importance of duty, discipline, and national commitment among the youth of India.

This rally is the grand finale of the month-long NCC Republic Day Camp 2026, which featured 2,406 cadets from across the nation, including 898 girl cadets. Furthermore, 207 youth and officers from 21 foreign countries will join the event, highlighting international camaraderie and exchange in youth programs.

A vibrant cultural presentation by National Cadet Corps cadets, Rashtriya Rangshala members, and the National Service Scheme will display their significant roles in nation-building, social service, and character development, putting a spotlight on the responsibility and potential of the younger generation in shaping the nation's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)