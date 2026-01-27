Left Menu

National Unity and Youth Empowerment: Radhakrishnan's Vision for India 2047

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized national integration and service as key to India's progress, during his interaction with the NSS Republic Day Parade Camp. Highlighting the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, he urged youth commitment to national interest and praised NSS volunteers for their societal contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:08 IST
National Unity and Youth Empowerment: Radhakrishnan's Vision for India 2047
Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, India's Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the crucial role of national integration and collective societal service as the pillars of the nation's strength.

Addressing the National Service Scheme (NSS) Republic Day Parade Camp participants, he reiterated the enduring importance of unity and service, principles upheld by leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, for India's development. Radhakrishnan called on the youth to commit selflessly to the nation's interests.

Focusing on 'Viksit Bharat 2047', a vision for a developed India, the Vice President stressed the need for disciplined, patriotic, and responsible citizens. He expressed confidence in India's future, driven by the youth's talent and global exposure. Radhakrishnan also praised NSS volunteers for their constructive role in mass literacy, environmental protection, and disaster relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026