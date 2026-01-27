National Unity and Youth Empowerment: Radhakrishnan's Vision for India 2047

On Tuesday, India's Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the crucial role of national integration and collective societal service as the pillars of the nation's strength.

Addressing the National Service Scheme (NSS) Republic Day Parade Camp participants, he reiterated the enduring importance of unity and service, principles upheld by leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, for India's development. Radhakrishnan called on the youth to commit selflessly to the nation's interests.

Focusing on 'Viksit Bharat 2047', a vision for a developed India, the Vice President stressed the need for disciplined, patriotic, and responsible citizens. He expressed confidence in India's future, driven by the youth's talent and global exposure. Radhakrishnan also praised NSS volunteers for their constructive role in mass literacy, environmental protection, and disaster relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)