Bastar's Path to Prosperity: Culture, Economy, and Youth Empowerment

With the Naxal threat eradicated in Chhattisgarh by March 31, the state turns its focus to Bastar's development, emphasizing tribal culture preservation and new economic opportunities for the youth. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma assures that efforts are underway to strengthen the region's economy.

Key initiatives include leveraging minor forest produce and empowering women through self-help groups. In an interview, Sharma emphasized that development challenges persist but stresses the importance of understanding socioeconomic issues without linking them to insurgency.

Sharma envisions a future where Bastar's talent gains international recognition, predicting Olympic successes and economic growth driven by women entrepreneurs. He dismisses rumors about increased mining, confirming no government plans in that direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)