Stanford Settles Lawsuit, Honors Soccer Star Katie Meyer

Stanford University has resolved a wrongful death lawsuit with Katie Meyer's family, following her 2022 suicide. The agreement includes initiatives for student-athlete mental health and the establishment of awards and laws honoring Meyer. Meyer's No. 19 jersey will be retired in recognition of her athletic achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:04 IST
Stanford University and the family of Katie Meyer have reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed after the star soccer player's tragic suicide in 2022.

Meyer, just 22 years old, was reportedly distraught over impending disciplinary action from the university for defending a teammate. Her father, Steve Meyer, addressed this during an appearance on NBC's "Today" following her death. The lawsuit, filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court, accused Stanford of negligently sending disciplinary notifications using harsh language.

The settlement outlines a collaborative initiative between Stanford and Meyer's family focused on mental health for student-athletes. Additionally, the university announced the Katie Meyer Leadership Award and plans to follow Katie Meyer's Law to better support students during disciplinary processes. Meyer's athletic legacy will be honored through retiring her No. 19 jersey.

