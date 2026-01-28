Mona Singh Defies On-Screen Age Stereotypes in Stellar Roles

Mona Singh, the well-regarded actor, openly challenges the entertainment industry's age bias, particularly the unrealistic limitations placed on women. Despite these biases, she finds herself thriving in roles that defy these conventions.

Singh is currently experiencing success with her performances in Netflix's 'Kaala Paani' and 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', as well as Prime Video's 'Made in Heaven 2'. Her latest project includes a pivotal role in 'Kohrra 2' where she plays a cop investigating a murder.

While she initially gained fame in television, Singh feels she has found her stride in OTT platforms, allowing her to select roles that resonate with her artistic vision. With 'Kohrra 2' premiering soon, she continues to build a diverse and commendable career.

(With inputs from agencies.)