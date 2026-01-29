Coca-Cola India Drives Socio-Economic Growth at Medaram Jatara 2026

Coca-Cola India, collaborating with Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd., is playing a pivotal role at the Medaram Jatara 2026, Asia's largest tribal gathering. Through its 'Locally Yours' initiative, the company aims to support local retailers and enhance economic opportunities in the region.

By providing cooling infrastructure and hydration solutions like mobile carts and temporary stalls, Coca-Cola ensures visitors receive necessary refreshments and rest areas amid long walks and queues. The initiative also includes #MaidaanSaaf, a waste management and recycling project that highlights sustainable practices.

Karan Achpal of Coca-Cola India praised the Telangana government for aiding their expansive retail ecosystem. The initiative fuels local employment and economic growth, strengthening Coca-Cola's connection with communities while demonstrating corporate responsibility during the significant cultural event.

