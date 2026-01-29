Goa's Tourism Boom: A New Year Success Story

Goa's tourism sector is flourishing as the New Year begins with hotels reporting near-full occupancy. Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte attributes this success to the state's emphasis on quality tourism and a variety of experiences.

The government has concentrated on enhancing infrastructure, promoting regenerative tourism practices, and creating economic opportunities for local communities, boosting sustainable growth. In 2025, Goa expects to welcome 1.08 crore tourists, both domestic and international.

Director of Tourism Kedar Naik highlights the effective strategy behind these results, including destination preparedness and stakeholder collaboration. The surge in tourist arrivals has created a ripple effect, benefiting transport, restaurants, and local businesses, confirming Goa's status as a top travel destination.