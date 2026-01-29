Left Menu

Goa's Tourism Boom: A New Year Success Story

Goa's tourism sector kicks off the New Year with near-full hotel occupancy, driven by strategic promotion of quality and diverse experiences. The government's focus on sustainable practices and community benefits has bolstered tourist confidence, attracting over 1.08 crore visitors and positively impacting associated sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:40 IST
Goa's tourism sector is flourishing as the New Year begins with hotels reporting near-full occupancy. Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte attributes this success to the state's emphasis on quality tourism and a variety of experiences.

The government has concentrated on enhancing infrastructure, promoting regenerative tourism practices, and creating economic opportunities for local communities, boosting sustainable growth. In 2025, Goa expects to welcome 1.08 crore tourists, both domestic and international.

Director of Tourism Kedar Naik highlights the effective strategy behind these results, including destination preparedness and stakeholder collaboration. The surge in tourist arrivals has created a ripple effect, benefiting transport, restaurants, and local businesses, confirming Goa's status as a top travel destination.

