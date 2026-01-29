Mawlynnong Village: A Sacred Respite from Tourism

Mawlynnong village in Meghalaya's East Khasi district, celebrated for its pristine cleanliness, will no longer be accessible to single-day tourists on Sundays. This decision was implemented to respect the villagers' commitment to religious observance.

According to an announcement by the local 'Dorbar' or village council, the area will be open to visitors from Monday through Saturday starting January 2026. This measure aims to prevent inconvenience for travelers, as most villagers attend church on Sundays.

The restriction also seeks to maintain the village's esteemed reputation. Tourists staying overnight in guest houses from weekdays to Sunday are exempt from this rule, with service duties owed to accommodation providers. Similar restrictions are noted in other regions such as Nongjrong sunrise village.

