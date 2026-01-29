Mawlynnong Village: A Sacred Respite from Tourism
Mawlynnong, renowned as Asia's cleanest village, will close to single-day tourists on Sundays to honor residents' religious obligations. Instead, it will welcome visitors from Monday to Saturday. The Dorbar aims to prevent inconvenience and uphold the village's reputation while exempting tourists staying overnight during weekends.
Mawlynnong village in Meghalaya's East Khasi district, celebrated for its pristine cleanliness, will no longer be accessible to single-day tourists on Sundays. This decision was implemented to respect the villagers' commitment to religious observance.
According to an announcement by the local 'Dorbar' or village council, the area will be open to visitors from Monday through Saturday starting January 2026. This measure aims to prevent inconvenience for travelers, as most villagers attend church on Sundays.
The restriction also seeks to maintain the village's esteemed reputation. Tourists staying overnight in guest houses from weekdays to Sunday are exempt from this rule, with service duties owed to accommodation providers. Similar restrictions are noted in other regions such as Nongjrong sunrise village.
